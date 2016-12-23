Pokemon Go now on Apple Watch; More Than Gaming Offers Companionship

Finally, Pokemon Go is now available on Apple watches. After three long months of waiting, the world famous app can now be downloaded on an Apple Watch.

After it was first announced and September, Niantic remained mum for a few months. Yesterday, the company finally decided to break the silence as it officially announced the launch of the Apple Watch version of the world famous app.

Catching Pokemon, however, will not be possible using the Apple Watch; instead, it makes some in-game activities handy. Upon spotting a Pokemon, players will then have to bring out their iPhones.

Specifically, a Pokemon Go on an Apple Watch notifies players about nearby Pokemon and lets players know about pokeStops so that they can collect items. Receiving candy with a buddy Pokemon can also be done directly through the watch.

The Pokemon Go and Apple Watch tandem also let the players monitor for medals awarded as well as when eggs are being hatched. It also help players in measuring the distance from the point of hatching the Pokemon eggs.

One important feature that this tandem has in store for players is that every track each player takes is recorded as an addition to the Apple Watch fitness goals. The monster stalking game in an Apple Watch is actually more on a companion app, according to CNET.

As per the most recent report, the trainers' quest to capture the 88 billion Pokemon has resulted to their 8.7 billion kilometers walk. This statistics makes the partnership between Apple Watch and the famous app worthwhile, as reported by The Techcrunch.

Months before the official announcement of the Pokemon Go on Apple Watch, Niantic has exerted efforts in developing in-game events to make the app more exciting to users. They have sought the partnership with Sprint and Starbucks for sponsored gyms and pokestops.