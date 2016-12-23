The Lost City of Z Trailer with Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson

A new film titled of The Lost City of Z featuring Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam, was recently revealed by Amazon Studios and Blecker Street.

According to Coming Soon,James Gray will be the director of The Lost City Z. Its main character will be played by Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Angus Macfadyen, Edward Ashley, Clive Francis, Ian McDiarmid, and Franco Nero.

This film- The Lost City of Z was based on a nonfiction bestseller of David Grann. It is about a true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as "savages," the determined Fawcett - supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) - returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925. The Lost City of Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.

Meanwhile according to Variety,the Amazon Jungle where Percy Fawcett was said to have disappeared is a mythical city. This film The Lost City of Z are produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner thrugh the Plan B Entertainment with Dale Johnson and Anthony Katagas. On the other hand, Marc Butan is the executive producer with MICA Entertainment's Julie B. May and Glenn Murray.

Moreover, the world premiere of The Lost City of Z took place in the closing night film at the New York Film Festival last October 2016.

It is set to have its international release on April 21, 2017.

