WWE Supertars Chyna's Death Cause, Combined Alcohol and Drug Effect Autopsy Reveals

By LNY (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 10:07 AM EST
Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

The autopsy result has finally been released and made known to the public on the death of Chyna, late World Wrestling Entertainment superstar. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the cause to be the combined effect of alcohol and drugs.

Chyna, Joan Marie Laurer in real life was found dead in her Redondo Beach home on April 20. Anthony Anzaldo, Chyna's manager found his 46-year old talent lying in her bed lifeless.

Anzaldo said he paid a visit to Chyna's house because he had not heard anything from her for a few days. The last update he had was on April 17 when the wrestler posted her last tweet wishing everyone to be happy, love one another and to live in peace, according to The Los Angeles Times.

When the Redondo Beach police came, Chyna's body was approaching the early stage of decomposition. She was lying on her right side on a stack of pillows and was found without traces of struggles.

The officers found some loose pills on her floor and on the dining table. Empty pack of pills was also found on the nightstand and an envelope of blister packs nearby. The pills were found to be valium, oxycodone, and oxymorphone a narcotic painkiller, as reported by the ABC7 News.

According to a research by the American Addiction Centers, both oxycodone, an opioid prescription painkiller and valium, a medication for treating insomnia and alcohol withdrawal syndromes has a high potential for abuse. This lead the Food and Drug Administration to issue a black box warning as combining these two together may lead to overdose and in some cases drug deaths.

Aside from the prescribed drugs, Chyna was taking, her mother revealed the late WWE superstar was also an alcoholic. She also had a history of drug abuse.

In spite of the autopsy report, Dr. Bennet Omalu, a Nigerian-born forensic pathologist, and expert on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE plans to conduct a test on Chyna's brain. This is to find out if the athlete's exposure to blunt forces may have contributed to her death.

Chyna, WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment, Pain killer, insomnia, alcoholism

