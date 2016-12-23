'Overwatch' News & Updates: New Heroes, New Map, Enhanced Conversation Wheel, More Improvements Coming in 2017

“Overwatch,” Blizzard’s multiplayer game, has been met with a positive response. And with “Overwatch” catering to a huge user base, players will be happy to know that more content will be released for the game moving forward.

Jeff Kaplan, director for the game, talked to PlayOverwatch and explained about the game’s past updates and more importantly, what players might expect from the game’s future. Kaplan first talked about previous updates of the game, and then went on to proceed about balancing Sombra.

He referenced previous character Ana, more specifically about the hesitation of bringing in new changes for characters, as Ana has been adjusted and resulted to an off-balanced gameplay. Oasis, a new map currently on beta which was announced recently, was also confirmed to launch early next year.

Along with this, more seasonal events are to be expected. Improvements on the general experience will be rolled out in the future too, specifically the conversation wheel. The wheel will now support 4 different voice lines and emotes, which is good for players who collects those contents.

A spray wheel with slots for 4 sprays will also be added, and a button to transfer from party chats to team chats will be made available to encourage players to joins team chats without forcing them to do so. Kaplan also cautioned that while they are creating content, no assurances is present that all will see their way to players.

For instance, Kaplan mentioned that they are working on several new heroes on prototypes, with one on the art pipeline, which means it has a high chance of launching. He also stated that they are working on new maps, and have some experimental modes.

“I don’t know if they’ll see the light of day or not,” Kaplan said, “but we are trying new things with the map and we’re trying new game modes as well.”

Considering that there is no timetable that was mentioned on when the next playable character of “Overwatch” will be introduced, players might have to wait. As per Polygon, however, at least one of the new heroes already made it into the art phase.