Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:32 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Double Dragon IV' Release Date & News: 4th Installment Game Going Back 8-Bit Style [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 06:19 AM EST
"Double Dragon IV"

"Double Dragon IV"(Photo : Arc System Works/Twitter)

"Double Dragon IV" is coming next year on January 30. 2017 for Steam and PlayStation 4. It follows the original beat'em up video game that was first released in 1987 by Technos Japan. The twist to the fourth game installation is that martial artists and brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee will be going old school again as the upcoming game will be in 8-bit style.

"Double Dragon IV" will have its familiar 8-bit visuals back in time for their 30th anniversary next year. According to Techno Buffalo, the gameplay is made possible thanks to Arc System Works who reportedly made the visuals get the accurate late 80's vibe as if no time has passed.

In the style of going back to its roots, "Double Dragon IV" will reportedly continue where "Double Dragon II" ended instead of the third game. The game will is hoped to provide the much needed history and insight of the franchise by having it this way.

Digital Trends reports that some of the original "Double Dragon" team have worked with "Double Dragon IV." Character designer Koji Ogata and composer Kazunaka Yamane has had their hands in the retro creation of the new game.

The franchise is considered to be one of the most iconic beat 'em up games so it is understandable that many may be confused with the coming of "Double Dragon IV" since there have been games that preceded the third one. According to the outlet, there was technically a fourth game but it was named "Super Double Dragon."

There is even a "Double Dragon V" but the makers of the franchise have decided to put the upcoming game in between the titles. The new game will have two modes including a story mode and a duel mode with two players. It is not known if the multiplayer option is available for players to battle out others online.

What do you think of "Double Dragon IV" and its 8-bit recreation? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Gravity Rush 2' Release Date & News: See What Kat and Raven are up to in 'Gravity Rush' Anime [VIDEO]

'Friday the 13th: The Game' Beta News & Updates: Jason Voorhees Can Be Defeated; Here's How [DETAILS]

'Heroes of the Storm' Latest News & Updates: Warcraft's Berserker Troll Zul'jin Officially Joins Hero Roster ; Abilities, Skills and More[DETAILS]

'NieR: Automata' Release Date, News & Update: Platinum's RPG Sequel PS4 Demo Out Now; Live Stream Coming December 27 [DETAILS]

TagsDouble Dragon IV, Double Dragon IV release date, Double Dragon IV news, Jimmy Lee, Billy Lee, Arc System Works

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics