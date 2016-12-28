'Double Dragon IV' Release Date & News: 4th Installment Game Going Back 8-Bit Style [DETAILS]

"Double Dragon IV" is coming next year on January 30. 2017 for Steam and PlayStation 4. It follows the original beat'em up video game that was first released in 1987 by Technos Japan. The twist to the fourth game installation is that martial artists and brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee will be going old school again as the upcoming game will be in 8-bit style.

"Double Dragon IV" will have its familiar 8-bit visuals back in time for their 30th anniversary next year. According to Techno Buffalo, the gameplay is made possible thanks to Arc System Works who reportedly made the visuals get the accurate late 80's vibe as if no time has passed.

In the style of going back to its roots, "Double Dragon IV" will reportedly continue where "Double Dragon II" ended instead of the third game. The game will is hoped to provide the much needed history and insight of the franchise by having it this way.

Digital Trends reports that some of the original "Double Dragon" team have worked with "Double Dragon IV." Character designer Koji Ogata and composer Kazunaka Yamane has had their hands in the retro creation of the new game.

The franchise is considered to be one of the most iconic beat 'em up games so it is understandable that many may be confused with the coming of "Double Dragon IV" since there have been games that preceded the third one. According to the outlet, there was technically a fourth game but it was named "Super Double Dragon."

There is even a "Double Dragon V" but the makers of the franchise have decided to put the upcoming game in between the titles. The new game will have two modes including a story mode and a duel mode with two players. It is not known if the multiplayer option is available for players to battle out others online.

What do you think of "Double Dragon IV" and its 8-bit recreation? Let us know what you think in the comments below.