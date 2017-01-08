'Watchmen' Might Be a Part Of 'Injustice 2'

Creative director of NetherRealm studios Ed Boon, recently ran a twitter poll about a couple of days back asking whether people wanted inclusion of Watchmen characters in Injustice 2. A whopping ¾ of those who took the poll wanted it.

74% of the voters chose 'yes' as the option sealing the vote where 20,056 votes were recorded. The upcoming sequel of 'Injustice' series will now have the inclusion of Rorschach and Dr. Manhattan in the game. The fighting game is based on DC Comics, part of Warner brothers entertainment.

But, the sequel to 'Injustice' isn't expected until 2017 so for those already intrigued, you'll have to wait. A report on CBR doubts whether such a move will finally happen considering Ed Boon's sense of humour who also provides the voice behind Scorpion's phrase ''get over here'' in the game Mortal Kombat.

This is due to the fact that Watchmen is set in an alternate history influencing a change in superhero presence to real-life history. However, as of now there's no official confirmation from Ed as to whether such a move will take place but clearly proves that the developers are surely determining audience opinions through fan polls.

If there's no direct updates regarding the same, a separate DLC can definitely be expected since such a question has definitely revealed that fans want it to happen.But for now, it's to be determined as to what character would fit the game naturally in the game's combat system which has a high possibility of potential presence of the aforementioned characters at least according to this thread on Gamerant.

For the moment, it's unknown whether the PC players will get to play the game but according to reports, the game is very much getting done at least for consoles and the release date should be sometime in the first quarter. But for now, the waiting game continues.