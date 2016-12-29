‘Beyblade’ News & Updates: ‘Beyblade Burst’ Streaming on Daisuki with English Subs; Hasbro to distribute toys in February

The anime “Beyblade Burst” will be available for streaming for the premium members of Daisuki since the Internet streaming site added the anime on the list for its premium members last December 27, 2016. It is streamed with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

In addition to the “Beyblade Burst,” Daisuki will also add other installments of the anime in their stream list, namely “Beyblade,” “Beyblade: V-Force,” and “Beyblade G Revolution,” which will be English-dubbed. The first 10 episodes of the original anime are also now available for streaming, as per OSNet.

These episodes will be followed one at a time by the next series of the planned additions to the anime series. The ongoing anime series began airing on Canada’s Teletoon and Disney XD.

“Beyblade Burst” tells about the story of Valt Aoi. Valt Aoi is an avid fan of Beyblade. He is a fifth-grade elementary school student. Together with his childhood friend, the prodigy Shu Kurenai, Valt sets his sights on reaching this year’s national tournament.

But to get to the big leagues, he must first emerge victorious from the district tournament––no easy feat, given the tough opponents standing in his way. Determined to win, Valt aims to make it to the championship, where he hopes to battle Shu and move on to the national tournament. As he battles, Valt broadens his circle of friends and reaches new heights. Without even realizing it, he has begun to dream of becoming the best Blader in the world.

Meanwhile, toy company Hasbro and d-rights' U.S. subsidiary Sunrights announced plans in February to launch the “Beyblade Burst” toys and anime outside of Japan. Toys "R" Us launched the toys in Canada in September. Hasbro will distribute the toys in the United States beginning in January, reported Anime News Network.

Furthermore, Daisuki will also give exclusive T-shirts with art from the original “Beyblade” series. The drawing will be by the end of January 2017 and all the Daisuki premium members who live in the United States are eligible to enter so stay tuned for more exciting updates!