Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:52 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Mario Kart 64’ runs to Wii U in North America starting tomorrow

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 02:15 PM EST
JAPAN-STOCK-MARKET

JAPAN-STOCK-MARKET(Photo : KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

It has been almost a year since “Mario Kart 64” has been added to Wii U’s Virtual Console in Europe. The opening price for the game in Europe was £8.99. But a year later, the beloved Nintendo 64 game is still not available to North America. Good news for the players from North America who has been waiting for this game, the release for Mario Kart 64 will be tomorrow, December 29 in North America.

The Nintendo 64 game will be available in your Virtual Console for the price of $9.99. However, this version does not have the ghost data feature, as Wii U cannot use N64’s Controller Paks. It supports up to four players and features some of the most memorable Mario Kart courses ever, including Moo Moo Farm, Toad's Turnpike, and Yoshi Valley, as per GameSpot. The game's Battle mode was also a lot of fun.

“Mario Kart 64” is one of the most beloved games ever for Nintendo 64. It is also one of the top sellers of Nintendo. It was the successor to “Super Mario Kart” for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and is the second game in the “Mario Kart” series. It was released first in Japan on December 14, 1996, and in North America and Europe in 1997.

Changes from the original game include the move to polygon-based true 3D computer graphics for track design and the inclusion of four-player support. Players take control of characters from the “Mario” universe, who race around a variety of tracks with items that can either harm opponents or aid the user, as per NintendoLife.

If you haven’t tried to play this game even once, you missed a lot of happy things in your childhood. “Mario Kart 64” is worth trying, so better remember to grab a copy of this game for Wii U’s Virtual Console and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

‘Running Man’ News: Show Rating Drops Despite BLACKPINK Guesting; Joined SBS Awards ‘Calmly’

‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII’ News & Updates: Power-Up Kit Upgrade Rolls Out in February with Xbox One Version

Microsoft Could Beat Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, & Facebook To Achieve $1 Trillion Market Value Because Of LinkedIn Acquisition, According To Analyst

Moto Droid Turbo 3 Specs, Release Date: Leaked Photos Hint Motorola’s Next Flagship Phone Might Run on Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB RAM

Acer Aspire C Series Specs, Price: Budget-Friendly All-in-One PCs Roll Out

TagsMario Kart, Mario Kart 64, Wii U, nintendo 64, Super Mario Kart, Mario, Super mario games

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atacama Fog Catchers

‘Fog Catchers’ In Chile Make Water Out Of Thin Air, Harvest 840 Liters A Day

As a response to water shortage, people in a little village in Chile have invented a technique to make water out of thin air. Using large nets dubbed as “Fog Cathers,” the village harvests 840 L of water a day. Read more here.
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics