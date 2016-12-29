‘Mario Kart 64’ runs to Wii U in North America starting tomorrow

It has been almost a year since “Mario Kart 64” has been added to Wii U’s Virtual Console in Europe. The opening price for the game in Europe was £8.99. But a year later, the beloved Nintendo 64 game is still not available to North America. Good news for the players from North America who has been waiting for this game, the release for Mario Kart 64 will be tomorrow, December 29 in North America.

The Nintendo 64 game will be available in your Virtual Console for the price of $9.99. However, this version does not have the ghost data feature, as Wii U cannot use N64’s Controller Paks. It supports up to four players and features some of the most memorable Mario Kart courses ever, including Moo Moo Farm, Toad's Turnpike, and Yoshi Valley, as per GameSpot. The game's Battle mode was also a lot of fun.

“Mario Kart 64” is one of the most beloved games ever for Nintendo 64. It is also one of the top sellers of Nintendo. It was the successor to “Super Mario Kart” for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and is the second game in the “Mario Kart” series. It was released first in Japan on December 14, 1996, and in North America and Europe in 1997.

Changes from the original game include the move to polygon-based true 3D computer graphics for track design and the inclusion of four-player support. Players take control of characters from the “Mario” universe, who race around a variety of tracks with items that can either harm opponents or aid the user, as per NintendoLife.

If you haven’t tried to play this game even once, you missed a lot of happy things in your childhood. “Mario Kart 64” is worth trying, so better remember to grab a copy of this game for Wii U’s Virtual Console and stay tuned for more exciting updates!