Meizu's Next Flagship Legent's Snaps Leaked; The Phone Has A reversible Camera

Smartphones and electronic device maker Meizu seems to make every effort to join the league alongside all the potential players of the mobile world like Samsung, Apple etc. The tech specialist has recently evolved its new handset Pro 6 Plus just a few weeks back. A new leak reveals the first look of its next flagship dubbed as "Legent".

The Chinese social platform Weibo was the first place where this alleged latest flagship of Meizu was revealed.as a sketch shot. The picture surfaced a smartphone having a front home button which is also said to be the integrated fingerprint scanner, as per a report by GSMArena, The image also showcases a camera which looks more likely to be a reversible one much keen to that of which can be seen nowadays in the smartphones of Oppo.

According to Android Pure, the leak also suggests certain specifications as well. As per the revelation, the alleged 'Legent' sports a 5.7 inch 2k QHD AMOLED double curved display with four curved glass. The panel also comes with 3D press support. The chipset is said to be based on Samsung Exynos 8893 octa-core processor. The camera which looks to be a central attraction of the smartphone is a 16 MP Sony IMX438 snapper with laser focus and f /1.7 aperture with reversible to side by side attribute. The handset will reportedly run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The smartphone features a 6 GB RAM alongside a 64GB or 128GB UFS2.0 internal memory with dual SIM card support facility. As for the power specifications, 'Legent' flaunts a power-packed battery of 3400 mAh which provides incredible power back up to 10 hours while fully charged. However, there is no information mentioned by any trustworthy source yet about the smartphone's price and availability yet. Smartphone fans need to wait for a while to know more about it.