Hulu Joins Hands With Disney To Bring On Disney Titles & Movies

Hulu is already well known for its home entertainment flicks and live streaming of famous shows. And now with its effort to turn its entertainment pillar bigger, the company has just signed an agreement with the Walt Disney to stream Disney Entertainment's titles, series and movies on its incredible platform.

According to MacRumors, both the entertainment providers have gone under a mutual agreement which will allow Hulu users to tune into their favorite Disney hits with exclusive subscription plans based on video-on-demand rights. The tie-up between both Hulu and Walt Disney has been confirmed as a multi-year licensing deal.

As per Hulu, this deal is sealed exclusively to provide all the users with the advantage of entering into Disney's video and features library and to choose & enjoy the best and evergreen hits of Disney. The agreement allows Hulu to be the home of some of the most loved video-on-demand flicks like the Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act and Air Bud and many more.

Besides these, Hulu will be the one-stop home entertainment spot with a collection of more than 50 movies for the first time. This list will include some of the greatest blockbusters from the house of Disney like Con Air, Step Up, Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, The Mighty Ducks, Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor's New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, and The Princess and the Frog.

These movies will be updated in the Hulu in the coming months. However, it should be noted in this context that most of the above-mentioned video-on-demand titles are now available on the platform for all the subscribers. The new range of films will join top-rated kids programming from Disney's suite of networks, and more than 20 Disney Channel Original Movies as per an official announcement.