LeEco Le Pro 3’s New Updates: Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes Plus Other Features

Smartphone maker LeEco announced their new Android-enabled flagship smartphone Le Pro 3 in September earlier this year. Now a new report suggests that the company is preparing a new OTA update that is set to be available soon. While the update will not consist of the Android Nougat update but will come with the latest Android security patch along with a couple of bug fixes and other improvements.

According to GSMArena, the phone has started getting updates. The reports also suggest that the update will consist of an upgraded version of GMS Apps package with better security and stability. Moreover, the Bluetooth discoverability is reduced to 20 seconds and the camera image process algorithm has also been enhanced. Apart from that, numerous unnecessary app permissions are also eliminated. Users will also be able to enjoy the No Subject header on MMS option. The update will arrive in firmware version EUI 5.8.020S.

The LeEco Le Pro sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 and Adreno 530 GPU. The smartphone comes in two storage variants namely, 32/64GB, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB, 6GB RAM.

On the camera front, the device packs a 16MP rear camera with f2.0, phase detection auto-focus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash along with an 8MP front shooter with f/2.2, 1.4 µm 1.4-pixel size and 1080p. PhoneArena reported that LeEco added HDR feature in the camera of LePro 3.The smartphone further features a Dolby Atmos audio enhancement with active noise cancellation with a separate dedicated mic. The LeEco Le Pro also sports a fingerprint sensor located on a rear side of the device.

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a non-removable Li-Ion 4070mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The LeEco Le Pro is available in Rose Gold, Gold, Silver and Gray color variants.