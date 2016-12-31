Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 12:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nokia TA-1000 receives 3C certification; Might launch alongside Nokia D1C, coming to China

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 31, 2016 06:16 AM EST
The logo of the Nokia plant is pictured on February 10, 2008 in Bochum Germany. Mobile telephone giant Nokia plans to close it's factory in Bochum laying off approx. 2,300 employees citing rising labo

The logo of the Nokia plant is pictured on February 10, 2008 in Bochum Germany. Mobile telephone giant Nokia plans to close it's factory in Bochum laying off approx. 2,300 employees citing rising labo(Photo : Getty Images/Jens Koch)

HMD Global, the new home of Nokia handsets, announced last week that Nokia will return in 2017 with two new android phones. The Finnish company will house the new Nokia flagship that is expected to battle face to face with Samsung and Apple’s respective flagship phones.

There is a rumored Nokia D1C that is said to be released next year. This phone is rumored to be one of the two android phones that will be released.

As of now, however, there is a Nokia phone that just received the 3C certificate. The phone is listed as TA-1000. Could this be the phone that will come with the long-rumored Nokia D1C?

The listed Nokia ‘TA-1000’ might come with standard 5V/2A charging support. It is also rumored that the device will come with an entry-level Snapdragon chipset, a 5.5-inch display, 1GB of RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat, as per GSM Arena.

But as further noted, the standard 5V/2A charging support is not really that fast when you compare it to other company’s flagship standard, so it is unlikely that we are looking at the next Nokia flagship here. It is rumored that this will be Nokia E1. This is rumored to be the next budget phone of Nokia.

Meanwhile, the 3C Certificate, or “CCC” (also called China CCC Certification) is a mandatory product certification system with the aim protecting consumer’s security through the supervision of products concerning health, hygiene, security, environment and anti-fraud.

Only after complete certification can products be imported into China and sold in the Chinese market. If a product is included in the designated certification catalogue, it must obtain a CCC certificate to be imported and sold in China, as per China Certification.

The products included in the list of those requiring a CCC mark include electrical appliances, wire and cable, switches, household appliances, audio and video equipment, telecommunications terminals, motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as medical and security equipment.

This only means that this Nokia TA-1000 will be coming to Chinese markets. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

NASA Report: Webb Telescope structure reads sound after anomaly in previous vibration testing

Gundam-styled Robot Took First Steps: World’s First Manned Bipedal Robot Might Be Deployed To Hazardous Areas

Intel’s Massive x86 Processor Revamp vs AMD’s Ryzen: Clash Continues

‘CyanogenMod’ News & Updates: What’s next after Cyanogen Shutdown

‘World of Warcraft’ News & Updates: Only Video Game Featured on World-Changing Tech Exhibit

TagsNokia, Nokia TA-1000, Nokia D1C, Nokia phone, samsung, Apple, China Certification, Nokia E1, Nokie next gen phones, nokia budget phones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

andres muschietti Pennywise the clown

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'

Sure, it would be a great battle between the two as for the last couple of years they already have built and put up their own image as one of the toughest contender and personality to beat. Rousey is now back to battle again for the bantamweight championship division after one year of being away.
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Artist Honors All The Stars We Lost In 2016 With One Heartbreaking Beatles-Inspired Collage
Triple H

Triple H Visions NXT to be WWE’s Third Brand Beside Raw and SmackDown
Samsung extends ‘TV plus’ service with Fandango deal

Samsung Will Unveil Three Personalised Telecasting Services in CES 2017
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics