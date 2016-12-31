Nokia TA-1000 receives 3C certification; Might launch alongside Nokia D1C, coming to China

The logo of the Nokia plant is pictured on February 10, 2008 in Bochum Germany. Mobile telephone giant Nokia plans to close it's factory in Bochum laying off approx. 2,300 employees citing rising labo(Photo : Getty Images/Jens Koch)

HMD Global, the new home of Nokia handsets, announced last week that Nokia will return in 2017 with two new android phones. The Finnish company will house the new Nokia flagship that is expected to battle face to face with Samsung and Apple’s respective flagship phones.

There is a rumored Nokia D1C that is said to be released next year. This phone is rumored to be one of the two android phones that will be released.

As of now, however, there is a Nokia phone that just received the 3C certificate. The phone is listed as TA-1000. Could this be the phone that will come with the long-rumored Nokia D1C?

The listed Nokia ‘TA-1000’ might come with standard 5V/2A charging support. It is also rumored that the device will come with an entry-level Snapdragon chipset, a 5.5-inch display, 1GB of RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat, as per GSM Arena.

But as further noted, the standard 5V/2A charging support is not really that fast when you compare it to other company’s flagship standard, so it is unlikely that we are looking at the next Nokia flagship here. It is rumored that this will be Nokia E1. This is rumored to be the next budget phone of Nokia.

Meanwhile, the 3C Certificate, or “CCC” (also called China CCC Certification) is a mandatory product certification system with the aim protecting consumer’s security through the supervision of products concerning health, hygiene, security, environment and anti-fraud.

Only after complete certification can products be imported into China and sold in the Chinese market. If a product is included in the designated certification catalogue, it must obtain a CCC certificate to be imported and sold in China, as per China Certification.

The products included in the list of those requiring a CCC mark include electrical appliances, wire and cable, switches, household appliances, audio and video equipment, telecommunications terminals, motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as medical and security equipment.

This only means that this Nokia TA-1000 will be coming to Chinese markets. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!