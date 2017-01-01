'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored

Hundreds of Super Hero Fans Line-Up Early as DC Entertainment Launches New Era of Comic Books(Photo : Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DC Comics)

DCEU "Justice League" is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of 2016. The ensemble starcast include some big names such as Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds.

While fans are really excited to see their favorite DC characters play the hero, many are ignoring the villain they'll be pitted against.

According to iDigital Times, viewers are yet to get a glimpse of Justice League's main villain, Steppenwolf. The villain was actually planned to be revealed in 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the scene was deleted.

In the scene it was Lex Luthor who gets to witness Steppenwolf first. Ciarán Hinds will be the voice of the villain in the upcoming movie.

Warner Bros released this deleted scene named communion where Lex Luthor was able to communicate with an alien being with the help of the Kryptonian ship. Later it was confirmed that this alien being is indeed Steppenwolf.

Apart from hardcore comic books reader, many people do not know much about Steppenwolf. As per Cinema Blend, Steppenwolf is one of the New Gods, brother of Hegra and he is the uncle of Uxas or popularly known as Darkseid.

Since he is a member of Darkseid's Elite and leads the military of Apokolips, Steppenwolf has numerous special abilities. Apart from being immortal, he has superhuman strength, enhanced speed, and immense stamina, etc. and an extremely intelligent and strategic mind.

Basically he is a skilled and experienced military leader. Steppenwolf can wield many weapons such as a cable-snare, but his main weapon is the electro-axe. Apart from this he is also a master swordsman and a hand-to-hand combatant.

Steppenwolf is one of the earliest survivors of Doomsday, the monster who was introduced in Batman v Superman and who fatally stabbed a weakened Superman.