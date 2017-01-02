'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

The first of Capcom's "Devil May Cry" franchise was released last 2001 and recently celebrated its 15th year. There have been rumors of the "Devil May Cry 5" being in the works and the announcement of director Hideaki Itsuno releasing a new game in 2017 further fueled the speculations.

Itsuno's announcement of the rumored "Devil May Cry 5" game happened over on his Twitter account. At exactly 11:30PM on Dec. 31, 2016, the Japanese video game director announced the game along with his New Year's greeting. Crunchyroll reported that Itsuno didn't actually provide information or clues as to what the new game will be about.

Happy New Year! I exert myself in order to announce a new game this year. Thank you. — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) December 31, 2016



"Devil May Cry 5" is one of the most anticipated game titles from Capcom. In fact, many gamers were expecting its announcement during Capcom's panel at the 2016 Tokyo Game Show. However, no announcement came from the gaming company.

Capcom released a list of games they will be showcasing for the event but "Devil May Cry 5" was nowhere to be found. This did not stop gamers from getting excited believing there is to be a secret announcement as their schedule at that time showed a possibility for the fifth DmC game, Inquisitr reported.

There have been speculations that Capcom could be releasing a short video trailer for "Devil May Cry 5" during the portion where their schedule said "Talk." However, when the 2016 Tokyo Game Show concluded, gamers are baffled as ever if the game even exists or will be released by the company.

Do you believe that Capcom will be releasing "Devil May Cry 5" this year and if it is coming are you expecting a reboot or an entirely new game?