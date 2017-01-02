'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

Ariana Grande is set to cameo in a "Final Fantasy" game. The singer announced that she and her "Dangerous Woman" costume will be featured in Square Enix's "Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius" mobile game.

The "Side to Side" singer recently revealed on her Instagram that she will be venturing into the world of gaming this year. This means that apart from her new songs, players of "Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius" will be able to see Grander in the game.

Polygon reported that Grande's character in "Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius" is based off on her "Dangerous Woman" rabbit costume. The singer also shared a sneak peek of her character's animated sprites on her Instagram account. In addition to her likeness, Grande's character is also a singer of some sort. She was also noted saying that her character is the "cutest thing she's ever seen in her life" and is excited for its release in the game.

"Final Fantasy Brave Exvius" is a free-to-play mobile RPG game for Android and iOS. It is developed by A-Lim and published by Square Enix and was released October 22, 2015. According to ComicBook, the game entails recruiting various characters across "Final Fantasy" settings, which means that the same conditions could be applied with Grande's characters.