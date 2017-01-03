Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Latest News & Updates: Nintendo Switch Game Will Release in Spring 2017 [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 09:54 AM EST
"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"(Photo : Nintendo of America/Twitter)

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of the most anticipated titles for Nintendo's Switch and it has been rumored that the game is set to be released in Spring 2017. The rumors further circulated after a Japanese magazine apparently stated that the game is confirmed to be released as early as March this year.

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" Coming Spring 2017?

Japanese CoroCoro Magazine claims in their latest issue that the "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released in Spring of this year. Nintendo Life reports a scanned image of the magazine and their announcement. Nintendo has not released any official statement regarding the release date of the game so speculations may remain as they are.

Additionally, Nintendo has promised to reveal more information regarding their newest console, Switch this month. The presentation will happen by January 12 (11PM EST) and it is likely that they will unveil the release date of the console as well as several launch titles which fans hoped would include "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" Confirmed as Nintendo Switch Launch Title?

A recent report from Comic Book states that an insider has revealed that "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will in fact be one of the launch titles of Nintendo Switch. This means that the game will come out at the same time as the anticipated console.

There have been rumors that "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will reportedly be not ready by the release of the Switch. There was also speculations that the Wii U version of the game might get canceled because of development issues. However, the insider by the name of Laura Kate Dale tweeted that the game and the console will be coming to North America this coming March. She did not reveal if it goes the same for the Wii U version.

