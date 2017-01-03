Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ben Affleck talks about the new 'Batman' movie, his alcoholism; Actor admits he looks back and 'cringes' at his decisions

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
Jan 03, 2017
Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' 'The Accountant' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' 'The Accountant' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/ Frederick M. Brown)

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has myriads of fans and a string of blockbuster hits and prestigious awards, such as The Oscars and Golden Globe, in his pockets today. But the actor has to come a long way from his alcohol addiction and troubled past to stand where he currently is.

In an interview with The Guardian, the "Batman v Superman" actor talked about the many obstacles that he has to overcome in life including gambling and alcohol addiction, rehab stay, ugly public breakups and embarrassing box-office bombs.

The early 2000s was a bad time for Affleck. He had to enter an alcohol rehabilitation facility due to excessive alcoholism. His father was also an alcoholic before recovering and there was a cycle of addiction cases in his family.

Although Affleck was a professional poker player but many tabloids accused him of having a gambling addiction as well. Something which he has repeatedly denied.

During this time, he made a series of disastrous film choices including "Pearl Harbor", ''Gigli'' and ''Jersey Girl''. At the same time, he started his relationship with singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and got engaged with him

Affleck and Lopez's relationship, dubbed as 'Bennifer' by the media, apparently fell apart just shy of their wedding day. Lopez has later admitted that extreme media attention is partly to blame for this split up because Affleck was very uncomfortable with the media scrutiny.

"When you're a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them. I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately. There's stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well," The Guardian quoted Ben Affleck saying.

Ben Affleck stated that marrying actress Jennifer Garner and then fathering three kids really made him to see the world differently which is a good thing. Although the couple announced their separation after 10 years of marriage but they are in cordial terms, as stated by People.

Affleck also admitted that the years he spent with his lifelong friend Matt Damon after dropping out of university and struggling to find work in Hollywood were the best. He stated although at times they would get frustrated due to lack of results happening but still those were blissful, fun, free years.

He credited legendary actor Robin Williams for the Oscar he won for "Good Will Hunting', which he which he co-wrote and in which he co-starred with actor Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck will appear as Batman in 2017's "Justice League" but sadly he sadly he is still in dilemma for the new standalone "The Batman movie". The actor said that nothing has been finalized as of now. The idea is theirs but there is no script and if the movie script doesn't gets developed as Affleck has envisioned then he will not do it. 

 

