Ben Affleck’s ‘Batman’ Might Not Happen, Here’s Why

The 2000s have been a bad decade for Ben Affleck in terms of career but the Boston grown actor has been long past that. To date, he has been credited not just an actor but also a writer and director to several acclaimed films. He was also thought of to have done well being "Batman".

After doing "Batman vs. Superman" and another Justice League movie on the works, he was expected to don on the bat suit once more for a solo movie. DC's dark superhero movie which Ben Affleck will write, direct and star is scheduled to start filming this year. Affleck however took a soft stance on the progress of "The Batman".

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor had stated that if the film will not come together as something great he will not do it. "That's the idea. But it's not a set thing and there's no script. If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it", said Ben Affleck.

This can be seen as a good sign, on the other, to avoid making mediocre superhero films. DC's "Suicide Squad" had received a mixed review which was reported to have been rushed into production. His movie alongside Henry Cavill, as Superman, did not do so well either.

Ben Affleck has not said anything of not doing the movie at all, until now, and announcement of his character's antagonist have been made. Joe Manganiello was cast to play Slade Wilson a.k.a Deathstroke. The Hollywood Reporter had also reported that the sequel for "Justice League" has been pushed back to make room for Affleck's "The Batman" movie.

Ben Affleck had been open to interviews that the script for his "Batman" movie is very much in progress and he is not anywhere near rushing it. It will be a very big disappointment though if the film does not make it to the big screens.

After several so-so film adaptations of DC's superheroes, Affleck is right for wanting his "Batman" movie to be great. Otherwise, it could be the deal breaker of the movie's franchise.