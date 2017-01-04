Lenovo Evolves Its Legion Range With Nvidia Graphics Stunner For Ultimate Gaming

The recent time period have been astonishing for gamers with ample amounts developments seen in the gaming segment, Increment of graphics and resolution, inclusion of latest flicks and creative intelligence and pioneering technology of virtual reality has been incredible with various platforms as well,

With superlative consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, the push has been spectacular in PC gaming as well. And alongside its other potential rivals, Lenovo is not willing to stay a step back in developing innovative measures in PC gaming.

According to Digital Trends, Lenovo's upcoming gaming sensation Legion will offer gamers such hardware which will definitely match their technical specifications. The first two instances to be launched in this attractive high-end series would be dubbed as the Legion Y520 and the Legion Y720.

Lenovo has explained its Legion series as 'lean and mean" which means the stunners in this lineup has been designed keeping in mind the compatibility but without sacrificing any efforts in terms of performance and flawlessness. As per a report by Yahoo, the most capable variant of Y520 will sport a powerful Intel seventh generation Core i7 processor, alongside a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and DDR4 internal storage with 16 GB capacity.

Moreover, for further memory expansion, users will even be able to opt up to 2TB SATA HDD. For graphical accomplishments, the machine will feature a 15.6-inch full HD display with 1,920 x 1,080 IPS high-end resolution. Twin Harman certified speakers enabled with Dolby Audio Premium sound quality will also be equipped with the Y520 PC. The Lenovo Legion Y520 is lined up for a February 2017 release with $900 price tag, The upcoming Y720 variants will also be revealed at sometime during the first quarter of 2017. All and all, the PC is projected to be a masterpiece of 2017 for gaming geeks.