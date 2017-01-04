Qualcomm Assures Multi-day Power Backup With Improved VR Support To Snapdragon 835 Processors

Smartphone enthusiasts who are willing to buy a new handset may wait for a while until the first ever mobile equipped with Snapdragon 835 chipset debuts officially, as the upcoming smartphone processor has pledged to contribute improved multi-day battery life with ultra-fast performance.

According to @evleaks, Qualcomm's upcoming masterpiece has been designed with improved power saving measures which can save up to 50% of power. Also, with the unique attribution of Quick Charge 4, the chipset can backup and utilize power up to five hours of use with just five minutes of charging. It is speculated to consume 40 percent less charge than its predecessor Snapdragon 821 processor and it is able to deliver a 27 percent performance increment at all while reducing its size by 30 percent.

Besides all these, the processor is even powered to assure a much improved VR assistance and support. As per a report by The Next Web, the inner components of the processor also seem to create a sense of superlativeness which comprises a Qualcomm's Kryo 280 CPU combined with an Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon DSP. The processor is expected to render 3D graphics with 25 percent faster and 60x more output display colors than its Qualcomm's earlier chipset instances.

Additionally, the processor reportedly can render 4K video streaming featuring with auto-focus for photos that can enable sharp and clear image. The packaging also seems to bring a lot more things with it as potential sources suggest that it will come with a new Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, which should allow for up to 10x faster downloads than first-generation 4G LTE devices.

All these immensely advanced attributes within a smaller size substance can stimulate the buzz for being one of the best chip level technology of 2017. However, it is just a matter of time now to witness the actual truth of this processor as Qualcomm is expected to evolve this masterpiece by the first phase of 2017.