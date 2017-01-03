‘Tekken 7: Fated Retribution' Collaborates With Japan's Pro-Wrestling; Releasing Soon

The animated masterpiece equipped with legendary moves Tekken has already taken down many game enthusiasts. Now its upcoming version Tekken 7: FR has more exciting things to offer as to extend the thrill more. As per a number of latest reports, the latest update for "Tekken 7: Fated Retribution" has just been released and it showcases the crossover between the video game and Japan's professional wrestling field.

According to iTech Post, just with the beginning of the new year, the first ever promotional video clip for the crossover between "Tekken 7: Retribution" and Japan's Pro-Wrestling terms has been finally unveiled. In the said crossover trailer, Japanese professional wrestler, Kazuchika Okada, also known as the Rainmaker, revealed a message and teased about the upcoming update that involves one beloved "Tekken" character.

As per a report by Anime News Network, the trailer was officially revealed on the occasion of "a presents Dai Pro-Wres Matsuri 2017" event which January 3rd, 2017. The clip reflected some flicks of the in-game crossover features which are reported to be launched by the end of this month. Further insights hint that Okada will be available for Tekken's King during the crossover collaboration. King's Rage Players will be able to unlock collaboration T-shirts, stuff, and King's crossover costume from January 23 to February 22 in this year. The terms and conditions of being eligible to grab these merchandise will be specified at the time of its release.

In addition, players will be able to buy some spectacular in games items as well like "New Japan Pro-Wrestling x Heihachi" and "Bullet Club" T-shirts beginning from January 23, 2017. However, a more attractive range of 3D and 2D stuff like "King x Okada Kazuchika" and "New Japan Pro-Wres" designs will be seen from the beginning of spring season.The update 'Tekken 7: Fated Retribution' has been designed with the focus to extend Tekken 7's eventual reach on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC in the Western regions as well by 2017.