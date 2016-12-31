For Honor To Come In Two Seperate Colletor's Edition

The upcoming action saga from the house of famous game publisher Ubisoft: 'For Honor' has already gained a much-appreciated position in the hearts of the gamers with its expected heroic grandeur and war alike multitudes. The game has been set for a 2017 release. But it has already been lined up to be available in two bundle packs from two separate retailers.

According to Gearnuke, Ubisoft has already surfaced its contents for its Uplay-exclusive Collector's Case version of For Honor, which includes tremendous sets like three 1/3 scale, full-metal warrior helmets etc. Another offer by the company for the same title, dubbed as The Gold Edition of the game includes the Collector's Edition with enormous collections like Season Pass, the Digital Deluxe pack, Exclusive Lithography and the original Game Soundtrack scores. Well, despite this superlative bundle by Ubisoft, the well-known gaming retailer GameStop rolled out another bundle package of the same title.

As per a report by GameSpot, the premium gaming store has lined up its very own GameStop will offer its own exclusive bundle version of the sword fighting saga dubbed as the Apollyon Collector's Edition. Alongside its all other exciting stuffs, GameStop's 'For Honor' variant will consist an exclusive 14-inch "highly detailed" statue of the game's main warlord, Apollyon. As per further insights, the bundle will also come with the gold edition of the game with a price tag of $220 only.

The major contents that will be seen in the package are Exclusive Apollyon Lithograph, Origins Note and Premium Collector's Edition Packaging. GameStop's Apollyon Collector's Edition Bundle pack is only meant for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. For Honor is scheduled for an official debut on February 14, 2017. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta testing demo version of the game will be available in the month of January 2017 as per official announcements.