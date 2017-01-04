Caitlyn Jenner First Transgender To Release Extended MAC Makeup Collection; Here’s When [DETAILS]

Caitlyn Jenner in partnership with MAC cosmetics has a 15-piece makeup collection that is set to be released this week. The reality star is considered to be the first transgender to have their own makeup collection from the well-known brand.

Caitlyn Jenner MAC Makeup Coming January 5

Jenner's 15-piece makeup collection from MAC is set to be released this week on January 5. The makeup will be made available on the company's official website and on physical stores as well starting Thursday. The collection will include several lipsticks, lip pencils, lip glosses, powder blush, eyeliner, eyeshadowns and an exclusive pair of lashes. It also features names like "Authentic," "Tolerance," "Kindness" and "Compassion" to name a few.

2nd collaboration with @MACcosmetics coming Jan. 5th!! Who's ready to rock 2017? All sexes. All ages. All races. #maccaitlynjenner pic.twitter.com/hHYeCtOE5c — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 3, 2017



In the statement released by MAC, Jenner's makeup collection reportedly represents people of all changes, races and sexes. The chosen color palette for the makeup line is showcased for people who are as fearless as Jenner who shared unveiled her transition to the world. According to Yahoo, Jenner reportedly announced the MAC collaboration on her Instagram. The post also included a photo of Jenner in a gold silk gown with MAC's watermark.

A sneak peek of the Jenner's MAC collection can be seen on the makeup company's official website.

Caitlyn Jenner's New Makeup Line Extended from "Finally Free" Lipstick

Jenner's no stranger to MAC and makeup as her new makeup line extended from the "Finally Free" lipstick which was released February 2016. A hundred percent of the proceeds were donated to 21 transgender organizations across the US via the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative, Daily Mail reports. Jenner reportedly announced on Twitter that the lipstick campaign made over $1.3 million.

Are you excited to get your hand on Caitlyn Jenner's MAC makeup collection this January 5? Tell us what you think by commenting your opinion in the section below.