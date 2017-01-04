Nintendo 3DS Online Maintenance January 2017 Schedule - What You Need To Know

Nintendo's 3DS online services will be taken down for the first time this year on January 9. The company has announced that they will be conducting maintenance for the 3DS online network and this may affect online games with rankings as the services may be unavailable by then.

The official statement was posted on Dual Shockers and Nintendo stated that the maintenance on January 9 will start 5PM PT until 7PM PT. UK players will experience the maintenance on January 10 from 1AM to 3AM. Affected services during the maintenance include online multiplayer games in the Nintendo 3DS with rankings. The scheduled 3Ds online service maintenance is considered to be routine and nothing out of the ordinary.

Players are advised to take note of the maintenance date and time as it will affect their performance in leaderboards across games including "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." According to Cinema Blend, players will now if the Nintendo 3DS online services as the company will be posting a notice over on the official Nintendo Network website. Once the maintenance is over, Nintendo will take down the notice and the 3DS online services and leaderboard rankings across online 3DS games will resume.

In other news, Nintendo is set to reveal more information regarding their latest new console, Switch this month. More information on the Switch will be revealed on January 12, four days after the scheduled 3DS online maintenance. Along with the specs of the Switch, Nintendo is also expected to reveal the release date and price point of the console.

Apart from the Nintendo 3DS online service maintenance schedule, are you hyped to learn more about the company's new console the Switch? Tell us what you think about in the comments below.

