Arkane Studios Promises Upcoming 'Prey' Game Won't Be As Buggy As 'Dishonored 2'

"Prey" is an up and coming first person shooter by Arkane Studios, the makers of the "Dishonored" franchise. While "Dishonored 2" was released late last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC after being one of the most anticipated games last year, many players have voiced their dissatisfaction saying the PC version had many performance problems.

"Prey" To Get Better QA than "Dishonored 2"

Naturally, many players are hesitant about the upcoming "Prey" on PC but Arkane has said that they have learned their lesson from the "Dishonored 2" PC launch disaster. According to GameSpot, the developers will put extra time in smoothing out the gameplay on "Prey" so players won't have the same problems.

In addition to extra QA, Arkane has assured players that "Prey" is being built on a more stable engine called CryEngine for better PC gaming experience. The game engine has been tried and tested so the developers are confident that they will be able to deliver what they promise with regards to the PC version of the game. They added that in the case for "Dishonored 2," their creation of a new engine seems to be the root of the issues but with the patch, the game now runs well.

"Prey" Release Date, News & Details

Arkane Studios has not unveiled the official release date of "Prey" but Mobile & Apps reports that it will be released sometime this year for the PS4, PC and Xbox One. The developers worked on "Prey" as a reboot after it was canceled in 2014 to become a sequel for the original game that was released a decade ago.

Do you think Arkane Studios will be able to deliver their promise of "flawless" PC gaming experience for "Prey"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.