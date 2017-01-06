‘Dark Devotion’ Release Date, Updates: RPG Game Trailer Debuts on Steam Greenlight, Guns Early 2018 Release

Hibernian Workshop, a French development team, revealed via social media that “Dark Devotion,” a side-scroller RPG in the works, is live in Steam Greenlight.

The developers, a group of three, took to their Twitter account called Hibernian Workshop on January 3 to announce “Dark Devotion” being debuted on Steam Greenlight. The announcement came with a trailer, introducing a game that appears to be a side-scrolling hack-and-slasher.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, features the protagonist of “Devotion,” a woman wielding her sword and board, fighting through enemies in the “temple,” as per its Greenlight page. The trailer also presented the game’s visuals, one based on pixel graphics which is certainly not an unseemly choice for indie games, but one that may be to the discomfort for some of the most mainstream players.

According to the said page, the game is already a year into development, allowing for research that enabled improvements to gameplay, story, and design. The story appears to be heavily hinged on “devotion,” true to its title as the description tells of “a place of darkness and despair where nobody did ever come back” which the protagonist will have to brave for their God as a display of “devotion.”

In fact, even the mechanics is rooted in “devotion,” a sort of currency gained through combat that will let players open doors and chests. The game also has RPG mechanics, allowing players to loot items and equip them, as well as customize them with runes. Furthermore, equipment such as weapons and armors must be maintained for optimal operation.

To those less familiar with Steam Greenlight, it is an avenue for developers to enlist community involvement in the game development process. Through Greenlight, the developer can share its progress to the community aided by videos and screenshots; feedback can then be elicited. Steam Greenlight also solicits help from the community in choosing what games are released.

“Dark Devolution” is currently in development for PC and is aimed for an early 2018 release. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!