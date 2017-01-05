SPOILERS ALERT: How To Get Away with Murder Season 3 Episode 10; 'We're Bad People'

Last year's How to Get Away with Murder midseason finale episode ended with a big twist-Wes Gibbins' death. Speculations were it was Annalise Keating's ex-boyfriend Nate Lahey or Frank Delfino who was under the sheet when Annalise's house was set on fire but it turned out it was Wes. With this revelation, there are a lot of mysteries that needs to be addressed when the show returns this January.

It can be recalled that an explosion already happened at Annalise's house before firefighters arrived. Nate and Laurel were the only people seen entering the house. Mysteriously, Nate told Annalise that Wes was already dead before her house was set on fire.

The first mystery that remains unsolved in the series is, "Did Wes go to Annalise's house after he left the police station?" The second is, "Who set Annalise's House on fire?" When Nate entered Annalise's house, there was no fire yet.

Advertisement

According to Breath Cast, the last mystery is, "Who is the father of Laurel's unborn child?" Speculations believe it was Wes, since there was never a time that Frank and Laurel spent a night in her apartment. Bustle also recaps that Wes hooked up with Laurel early in the season. The two also exchanged 'I love you's' even though Gibbins was in a relationship with Meggy.

Though Wes is dead, his character will be featured heavily in the rest of the episodes of season 3. The season will feature not just flash-forwards but also flashbacks.

Mobile & Apps reported that Actor Alfred Enoch stated that Episode 10 will slowly start to unfold the mystery behind Wes' death. Creator Pete Nowalk also promised that fans will get answers regarding Wes' death as the series progresses and by the end of the season, viewers will finally discover the person behind it all.

The upcoming episodes will deal with the aftermath of Gibbins' death and the mysteries that remain unsolved in the season. How to Get Away with Murder returns with the second-half of Season 3 on January 19, 2017, 10 pm EST on ABC Network.