Meizu Joined Xiaomi, ZTE, Huawei, and Gionee Signing A Licensing Deal With Qualcomm And End Patent Spat

The Qualcomm was fined over $1 billion after proven guilty for breaching the national antitrust regulations in China back in 2015. Now, after the whole last year amending the licensing agreement, the world's largest manufacturer of smartphone chips have announced earlier that they have taken the deal and is now became partners between the smartphone maker Meizu.

According to a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune, Qualcomm has already settled the legal dispute over patent licensing with the electronics firm Meizu and ending one battle in China but there is still another, the larger one is now looming in South Korea. Qualcomm said late Thursday that they inked the deal with the licensing agreement with Meizu wherein Qualcomm was sued back in July for infringing on its wireless patents.

Meizu was one of the leading company, designer brand for the high-quality product in China and was founded in 2003. The company produces many affordable products and devices that compete with the other leading brand like Xiaomi. Furthermore, it counts Alibaba as its one of its investors. Back in June 2016, the Qualcomm has filed a patent infringement against Meizu.

In the reports obtained by The Tech Portal, Qualcomm revealed that they already spent more than a year in negotiating with the Meizu just for signing a licensing agreement and in turning the favor to Meizu, the giant manufacturer of smartphone chips are dropping its legal cases against its partner, Meizu. Qualcomm dropped the cases in Germany, France, and in the United States.

The Chinese company also agreed to pay Qualcomm for the using its 3G/4G mobile patents under set terms by China's anti-monopoly regulator in 2015 settlement with Qualcomm. According to the Head of Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Alex Rogers, he stated that the San Diego firm is pleased to sign the license agreement between Meizu and help enhance Meizu's product line, to generate a strong growth for the company in China and globally.

Over the past two years, the San Diego giant tech firm has already signed a patent license with some top Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, ZTE, Huawei, and Gionee recently joined Qualcomm.