Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 11:59 PM ET

Warrior's Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant Learns Lesson From LeBron James: Warriors Should Avoid the over-passing

By Anna Gean
First Posted: Jan 01, 2017 02:54 AM EST
A familiar situation is what happening now in Golden State Warrior. It was summer when Kevin Durant finally decided to take his lead and wave off his former team, Oklahoma City in seeking a championship ahead of him. He ended up signing the contract in Golden State Warriors who is already a giant team of players. Now, is the Warriors can determine the situation of what happened to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade sooner?

Warrior's Stephen Curry and Keven Durrant are suffering an overlap in their skill sets. Everyone knew that they were an alpha scorers who used dominating the offense and therefore, the two should concentrate on working in unison and but it's likely that either one of them ends up standing in some corner and let the other do its work.

Well, that kind of situations is exactly what LeBron and Dwyane Wade had when the two are still in Miami. According to the report by Fox Sports, the only difference with the two pair of players is how they deliver the job and the height disparity. Jame did work on his 3-point shooting while he was continuously focusing on his post game, and Wade, on the other hand, became wise when it comes to the off-ball cutter in the NBA.

Eventually, James and Wade got along in the game and able to find their own spot. But the process took a huge time for the players. In a different set of team, Durant and Curry reached its peak on Christmas Day and put the team in a difficult situation in trying to strike the right amount of balance. After that loss game to the Cavs, coach Steve Kerr admitted that Curry needs to be involved more on offense.

One thing Golden State needed to avoid and fix during their game, is the unnecessary over-passing of the ball. As per the report of SF Gate, Golden State was being insistent in spreading the floors that over-passing result to needless giveaways. Durant stated that they have to do a better job with the problem, he further claimed that it was a good problem cause it just shows how unselfish they are.

Warriors gave up 80 points on 61 giveaways in its just three games but Klay Thompson just stated that they just needed to focus and he has a faith in his team. 

 

 

