'The Flash' Movie Update: Zoom, Reverse Flash, & Savitar Reportedly Joins The Movie As the Villain Ezra Miller Should Fight

After a short appearance of Ezra Miller in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Miller is gonna take "The Flash" solo movie and gonna be on work for the same role in the Justice League next year. The adventures of the Flash will more likely be held in Central City. Reports suggested that the villains in the Flash TV series will also be villains in the movie as Ezra Miller will be the new Flash.

CinemaBlend reported that the producers and screenwriters of the movie will incorporate the different kinds of villains in the tv series of the Flash, either metahumans or humans as long as they were the villain. So fans are now asking who are the villains in the CW series will be brought in the movie?

Here's a quick rundown of the listed villains that has featured in the series; The Reverse Flash, Captain Boomerang, Gorilla Grodd, Captain Cold, and Zoom. The Flash villains have an amazing one in terms of bad people entered in Barry's life. The quick list is might be the villains that will feature in the upcoming movie of Ezra Miller.

Captain Boomerang who played by Jai Courtney and starred in Suicide Squad earlier this year. He uses boomerangs as his main weapon and is proved to be a lethal one. According to Movie News Guide, Flash has a scene wherein the movie, he was seen standing in front of the villain, so Digger Harkness might be one of the villains.

Much as like the CW superhero series, Reverse Flash is one of the intense and well-renowned opponents of Flash. By this, Reverse Flash might also be the villain in the movie and so is Zoom or Savitar. According to the executive producer of the movie, Todd Helbing, he thinks that it's kinda hard and difficult to feature the other metahumans as Flash's villain and shows how Barry couldn't get them.

Helbing thought that it is much believable if a speedster like Barry is one of its main villains in the movie like Zoom (Hunter Zolomon) and Reverse Flash (Eobard Thawne). He further claimed that Flash needed someone who has an equal power and ability that could really bring threat that other metahumans can't do obviously.

The Flash will hit the big screens on March 16, 2018.