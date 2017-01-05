Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Third Party Accessories For Nintendo Switch Unveiled In CES 2017

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 08:01 AM EST
Nintendo Switch Accessories Announced by Third-Party Entity

Nintendo Switch Accessories Announced by Third-Party Entity(Photo : Flickr/Ryan Smith)

Nintendo Switch is still far away from its official release.But it has already started to get equipped with numerous new stuffs and accessories for better entertainment flicks. Recently in CES 2017, Snakebyte announced an enormous range of accessories which will be matched for Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Edition. The accessories will start shipping from the days of Spring in this year only.

According to GameSpot, Snakebyte's lineup for Nintendo Switch begins with a headset that features 40mm drivers for superlative gaming background scores. Another thing in this lineup is a Nintendo Switch Starter Kit which includes a carrying bag for the system, stereo earbuds, a cleaning cloth, a screen protector, game cases etc. for providing an all over protective shield over the whole gaming console. As for Nintendo Classic, there is also a power adapter.in the package which will let a user connect the console to normal power points in absence of the USB port. Besides all these, there is also an extension cord revealed by Snakebyte for the NES Classic's gamepad cable which will allow it to extend up to 9.8 feet. 

As per a report by Value Walk, the Australian gaming equipment and accessories maker EB Games mistakenly revealed some of its upcoming range of Switch accessories on its website. But it was soon taken off before one could even get an abstract idea about the lineup. However, it is still known whether the company did that intentionally to outlay a sneak peek of their stuffs or its was done accidentally. According to potential sources, the pack had a USB-C Cable charger along with two separate packs much alike those of Snakebyte's latest one.

However, there is a good news for those who are eagerly waiting to get certain details like the exact release date, availability in various regions, price range and important features and specifications of Nintendo Switch. Nintendo reportedly going to reveal all these informations in its upcoming event which is going to held on January 12, 2017. The event will be telecasted via live streaming at Nintendo's official website.

