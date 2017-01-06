‘Justice League’ To Feature Arkham Asylum; Amber Heard’s Queen Mera To Have A Major Role

It seems like Zack Snyder is going to feature Arkham Asylum in the upcoming superhero movie "Justice League".

IMDb listing of the movie have been recently updated and now actors Bruce Johnson and Daniel Eghan as playing the character of Arkham Guards. This news do makes some sense because it was previously reported that Jesse Eisenberg will reprise his role of Lex Luthor.

Lex Luthor was last seen in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice". He was confronted by Ben Affleck's character Batman and then locked up in the Arkham Asylum.

Fans are speculating that if Arkham Asylum does become a a part of "Justice League", it's possible that other inmates might make a guest appearances in the movie or upcoming DCEU movies as villains.

"Justice League" is scheduled to release November 17, 2017. It is directed by Zack Snyder starring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ciaran hinds for the voice of main villain Steppenwolf.

In other "Justice League" update, Comicbook reported that DC Entertainment's President and CEO has confirmed that Queen Mera is going to have her screen debut in the movie.

Mera is wife of Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, will have her story arc like Superman's love interest Louis Lane. Amber Heard will be playing the role of Queen Mera.

Since she is related to Aquaman, Mera will also be reprised in the standalone Aquaman movie, set to release in 2016.

Meanwhile, in a recent report, actor Henry Cavill has hinted that his character Superman and Batman might find themselves against each other once again, just like Last year's "Batman v Superman".

This time the situation as who will be the leader of the group will result in major disagreement between Superman and Batman. Clearly both of them are capable to lead the group and fans are excited to see who comes out winner.