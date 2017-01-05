TCL's BlackBerry Mercury Phablet Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor; It Still Has Full Qwerty Keyboard

TCL already teased that the company will be offering and take a look at the first device that is set to come out of their brand licensing deal with the hit BlackBerry and their smartphone software. TCL has made the finer details of the phone still unveiled and keeps it a secret for quite a little longer now.

According to the report of GSMArena, TCL has several pieces of information on the BlackBerry Mercury to share to the upcoming event of the CES 2017. The company just released a new and longer teaser video for the BlacBerry Mercury and an announcement timeframe. According to Cistulli, he stated that the new BlackBerry is distinctly different and has an impressive design for a smartphone, and this will be announced in Barcelona next month at the Mobile World Congress.

The report further suggests that the new phablet will focus more on reliability, productivity, and its security. But the report has no further details about the specifications of the new phone. It has been officially announced by the TCL at a closed press event the first look of "BlackBerry Mercury," as per the report of CrackBerry, the official launch will likely to experience a delayed and looks likely to launch MWC 2017.

BlackBerry and TCL have only given a sneak peek of the upcoming phablet wherein the 22-second video shows the Mercury will still have the BlackBerry's classic design that features a full QWERTY keyboard. It has an aluminum casing on both sides with black antenna bands and USB Type-C port along with the two speakers at the bottom. Meanwhile, the power on/off of the phone will be on the right side of the device along with the volume rockers.

While there hasn't been any official specification released, people are now expecting that the new phone will sport a 4.5-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It will feature a 4GB Ram and a 3400 mAh battery, the device will also house an 18MP camera in the back while an 8MP camera on the front.

The report claims that there is still a confusion about the device's name, as the President and GM of TCL (Steve Cistulli) referred to it as BlackBerry Press. Everyone knew that the device has already a code name of Mercury but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the main focus of TCL is to sell the device in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India.