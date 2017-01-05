Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

TCL's BlackBerry Mercury Phablet Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor; It Still Has Full Qwerty Keyboard

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 10:17 PM EST
Blackberry "Mercury"

Blackberry "Mercury"(Photo : YouTube/Engadget)

TCL already teased that the company will be offering and take a look at the first device that is set to come out of their brand licensing deal with the hit BlackBerry and their smartphone software. TCL has made the finer details of the phone still unveiled and keeps it a secret for quite a little longer now.

According to the report of GSMArena, TCL has several pieces of information on the BlackBerry Mercury to share to the upcoming event of the CES 2017. The company just released a new and longer teaser video for the BlacBerry Mercury and an announcement timeframe. According to Cistulli, he stated that the new BlackBerry is distinctly different and has an impressive design for a smartphone, and this will be announced in Barcelona next month at the Mobile World Congress.

The report further suggests that the new phablet will focus more on reliability, productivity, and its security. But the report has no further details about the specifications of the new phone. It has been officially announced by the TCL at a closed press event the first look of "BlackBerry Mercury," as per the report of CrackBerry, the official launch will likely to experience a delayed and looks likely to launch MWC 2017.

BlackBerry and TCL have only given a sneak peek of the upcoming phablet wherein the 22-second video shows the Mercury will still have the BlackBerry's classic design that features a full QWERTY keyboard. It has an aluminum casing on both sides with black antenna bands and USB Type-C port along with the two speakers at the bottom. Meanwhile, the power on/off of the phone will be on the right side of the device along with the volume rockers.

While there hasn't been any official specification released, people are now expecting that the new phone will sport a 4.5-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It will feature a 4GB Ram and a 3400 mAh battery, the device will also house an 18MP camera in the back while an 8MP camera on the front.

The report claims that there is still a confusion about the device's name, as the President and GM of TCL (Steve Cistulli) referred to it as BlackBerry Press. Everyone knew that the device has already a code name of Mercury but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the main focus of TCL is to sell the device in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Meizu Joined Xiaomi, ZTE, Huawei, and Gionee Signing A Licensing Deal With Qualcomm And End Patent Spat

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update "Redstone2" Moved The Release Date From March To April Due To Company's Target

'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers & Update: Dean In Serious Trouble Forgetting Sam & Himself; EP Revealed The Government Captured The Winchester Brothers

Mariah Carey Team has a Conclusion on the Unfamous Performance by the Singer; Dick Clark Production Reportedly wanted to Have a Viral Moment At Any Expense

UFC 207 Fight Card: 'Nunes vs. Rousey' The Lioness is taking the chance of taking Rousey down again, Ronda Reportedly Will Retire if She Losses

TagsBlackBerry Mercury, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor, qwerty Keyboard, tcl

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Deacon to make an album with rayna Nashville season 5 premiere episode

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Regardless of the possibility that easygoing fans don't grasp Millsap's work, fans can wager that rival GMs, mentors, and rivals see exactly how great he is on the court.
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC
MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey
James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension
WrestleMania 25

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino [VIDEO]
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics