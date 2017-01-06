Demi Lovato's New Year, New Romance; Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos Are Heating Up The Old Flame Again; Calls It Quits With Luke Rockhold

Demi Lovato and the MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos are back in each other's arms. Everything is over for Demi Lovato and her former UFC stud, Luke Rockhold. Well, the situation between the two obviously did not work.

TMZ broke down the story and reported that Rockhold and Demi started dating back in the summer after they have met in an MMA gym in Los Angeles. Right after the fling she has with the MMA fighter, another love of Demi blossoms over the summer and briefly dated Luke. the report further stated that the two spotted holding hands on a date night in November at Madison Square Garden in NYC at a UFC fight.

Then the two went public and declared that they are indeed in a relationship. But as much as Rockhold wanted to work things out, the two split instead.

Now, Demi and Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos have rekindled their romance. The 24-year-old singer has already been previously hooked up with Guilherme back in July, and now it seems to have gotten the old flame again. According to a report from Us Weekly, the "Confident" singer was just having fun back then and still looking into meeting new guys after her painful split with her six-year boyfriend Wilmer Valderamma.

Demi seems to have to rebound with a new MMA fighter and has currently fought with Bellator. Demi and Vasconcelos are now both trains at West Hollywood, Jay Glazer'sUnbreakable Performance Center, are heating the old flame again. The two spend New Year's Eve together and posted on his official Instagram account a photo of them together in headbands and a festive 2017 glasses.

Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos captioned the photo "Happy New Year!!!" few days after, the Guilherme shared another photo of them with his arm around with Demi. In the said photo, he is bundled up in a tan coat and Lovato wears jeans and a white sweater. The MMA champ them captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The two hit a movie on New Year's Day. Though Lovato keep her mouth shut about her blossoming romace, she indeed start the new year with a new relationship.