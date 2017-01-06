'Mega Man' Games Coming to iOS, Android Mobile Devices But The Hype’s Not Worth It; Here's Why

"Mega Man" is a beloved gaming franchise and while most people have fond memories of this game, Capcom is trying to bank on nostalgia even further by releasing the game on iOS and Android mobile devices. In fact, there are not only on,e but six games that came out this week with each title costing $2 each.

Mobile "Mega Man" Hype Did Not Live Its Expectations

According to Kotaku, Capcom hyped its six mobile "Mega Man" games on their social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. The gaming company even released several trailers for the game on YouTube to build the hype around it, but it did not live to its expectations.

In the press release for the games, it stated that all six "Mega Man" games have been optimized for iOS and Android devices for mobile gaming. The release also added that they have modified some aspects of the game including difficulty which will alter a bit of the game. However with those disclaimers, the games did not perform as well as Capcom expected on mobile phones.

Horrible "Mega Man" Mobile Ports

Excited fans that were hyped by the "Mega Man" games coming to mobile were quick to download and play the game but they were met with disappointment. Capcom has been facing harsh criticisms and reviews for the games as players took to the internet to voice their dissatisfaction with the game.

Ars Technica reports that the "Mega Man" games on mobile have inconsistent frame rates that may be caused by terrible mobile ports. The rates drop to 30fps or less which can cause players to become frustrated as the franchise's gameplay is built on jumps. The outlet adds that even on newer phones, the games do not do well either. Additionally, iOS users have voiced out inconsistent tempo and melody with regards to the games' music background.

Capcom has not issued an official statement regarding their "Mega Man" mobile games on any of their social media channels.