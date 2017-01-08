Smite Introduces New Celtic Pantheon; Newest Character Packs A Quirky Ultimate

In its annual expo, game developer Hi-Rez Studios has introduced the Celtic Pantheon for its Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game Smite. The Morrigan, the first god of this pantheon, has an Ultimate skill that could be a game-changer.

The Mage-type deity, to be added on the game's upcoming 3.25 update, has an interesting skillset. What makes her stand out, however, is her Changeling skill. As her Ultimate skill, she can turn into any character that is used in the field, along with its stats, items and available skills - even the selected character's Ultimate.

Aside from Changeling, she also has the ability to multiply herself with Deadly Aspects, amplify damage dealt to an opposing deity through her Dark Omen, and stealthily move through the map with Confusion.

In an interview with GameSpot, lead designer AJ Walker shared that the idea for the Changeling skill has been brewing for some time, but has been thrown out of the window by the game's previous lead programmers. The idea was brought up again when new programmers came in, and it was worked on and developed into what it is right now. As for the character possibly becoming overpowering, Walker stated that while the studio isn't expecting The Morrigan to be perfect right off the bat, she may come out as overpowered at first, until some tweaks would be added later on.

Along with Smite's newest addition to its ever-growing roster, several other items would arrive in the update. As PC Gamer reports, rituals, a powerful and expensive consumable item, will be added to the game. The game's traditional three-lane Conquest map will also receive some new objectives, and the two-lane Clash map will be getting an Egyptian-themed update, along with the serpent Apophis, its newest central boss. Voice chat support and collaboration with Faceit is also part of the slated updates for the game. And for Twitch Prime members, they will have free access to the launch of the Celtic Pantheon once the launch date is set.

Smite is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and currently under beta testing for Mac.