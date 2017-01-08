Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Video for Remastered Turok’s Level Editor Showcases Easy Mapmaking And Customization Options [Video]

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 08, 2017 07:43 PM EST
"Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" is one of Nintendo 64's most popular titles, helping the console's rise to fame. Its remastered version, released on Steam last December, recently received a level editor as an update.

With the new level editor, players are now able to modify existing maps, or create new ones. The video developer Nightdive Studios released shows how easy and flexible the level editor could be, with several options like fog, lighting and sounds ready to be added for an authentic Turok experience. And as PC Gamer reports, the created levels could also be uploaded and distributed through the Steam Workshop.


Originally released in January 1997, the game was developed by Iguana Entertainment and published by Acclaim. The only first-person shooter for the Nintendo 64 at the time of its release, it pushed the graphical capabilities of the console to its limit. Gameplay-wise, it is a mixture of shooter games like Doom, with the exploration of Tomb Raider.

Players take the role of Turok, a Native-American warrior tasked to protect the barrier between Earth and the Lost Land, inhabited by a creatures ranging from dinosaurs to extra-terrestrials. The Campaigner, an evil overlord and the game's antagonist, seeks the ancient artifact Chronoscepter to break the barrier and rule the universe. It is up to Turok to thwart the Campaigner's plans by collecting the parts of the Chronoscepter and defeat the overlord.

The remastered "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" received many cosmetic improvements, as well as a redesign in levels and in gameplay. According to GameSpot, the developer is also working for a remaster of the game's sequel "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil". An additional multiplayer feature may also be added in the future. It is also reported that the developer Nightdive has the rights to another classic game, System Shock, and is working on a new entry, System Shock 3.

"Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" was released on December 15, 2015 via Steam. The Level Editor update is free to download, as well as a detailed manual for the editor. 

 

 

