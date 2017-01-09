SPOILER ALERT: How To Get Away With Murders Season 3; Characters Head Down A Dark Path

With the death of Wes Gibbins in the midseason finale, there is so much to anticipate in the upcoming episodes of "How to Get Away with Murder" Season 3.

In the midseason finale episode, it can be recalled that Annalise's house was set on fire and Wes was discovered dead under the sheet. Annalise is now in jail facing arson and first degree murder charges. The D. A.'s office continues to build their case against her while the police are still investigating what happened to Wes and as to why he is on the house when it was set on fire. Annalise believes that she has been framed.

According to Spoilers Guide, Executive producer Pete Nowalk stated that the other half of season 3 is going to be dark but also hopefully cathartic. Annalise Keating, the main character, will experience an emotional roller coaster as "faster than ever." Besides this, her life is also going to get "much more complicated and she's going to hit rock bottom-more than we've ever seen."

However, Nowalk assures that the upcoming episodes will have a balance of the dark and the light. Flashbacks including Wes is an example of Nowalk's balance of the dark with light. Wes' death will affect the upcoming episodes and it is expected to create the "ripple effect" that will reach all throughout the season.

As Yibada reported, the series progresses the following mysteries are also expected to be solved: what incidences led to Wes' death-did he go to Annalise's house after he left the police station?, who set Annalise's house on fire and who is the father of Laurel's unborn child?

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 will return with Episode 10 on January 19 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC Network.