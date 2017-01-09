Spoiler Alert: Magicians Season 2

Magician Justin Wilman performs onstage during Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Randy Shropshire)

The Magicians will return to television this January.

The series is all about "outrageous creatures and devastatingly beautiful spell work" which is an accurate portrayal of people gaining and losing power, according to Inverse Entertainment.

Spoilers Guide assumed that Julia might become a demigoddess after meeting the goddess through The Beast. It could bring Julia to the far side of Fillory where she'll meet the dryads.

Advertisement

It can be recalled that The Beast was not defeated but the first book stated otherwise. The season 2 trailer showed Alice convulsing on the floor. In the context of the books, these scene means that Q and his friends will finally meet and fight the Beast. Alice will also sacrifice herself to defeat it.

It was also revealed something from the upcoming season after having a chitchat with the series' stars.

Quentin's about to become a real boy

Jason Ralph said that protagonist Quentin is forced to look inward to see what he truly wants and what he truly cares about. Ralph described this as stripping away all of the excess bullshit.

Alice and Quentin's relationship doesn't seem like it'll be repaired anytime soon

Olivia Dudley (Alice) stated that "...things weren't going to get fixed anytime soon with the relationship," "but I think this season were all on such epic journeys that dealinf with it has been a difficult thing," she added.

Julia's still a white hat, despite the fact that he teamed up with the Beast

The first season finale showed that Julia teamed up with the Beast to stop a trickster god she accidentally summoned. Stella Maeve says, "I don't think she's intentionally [teaming up with The Beast] to spite anyone. It's her way of trying to save everyone while putting herself on the line and utilizing him as a tool."

Elliot's not adjusting well to being High King of Fillory

Elliot suffers from internal conflict after being crowned the king of Fillory. The second season of the Magicians will return on January 25 on SyFy.