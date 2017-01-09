'The Leftovers' Season 3: New Things to Come!

The Leftovers, television's most underrated series is returning this April for its third and last season.

As reported in Independent, the series features the aftermath of a fictional event wherein the world's population, two percent of it, is foreseen as disappearing, as reported in Independent. The series was initially set in Mapleton, New York but in season 2 it was relocated to Jarden-a Texas town renamed 'Miracle' because it was the only town unaffected by the superficial event.

As reported in Den of Geek,the first season was described by critics as "bleak and difficult to watch" but the next season, the show gained fame and loyal viewers making it one of 2015's favorite series. Fans were even seen outside of HBO's midtown headquarters dressed as members of the Guilty Remnant protesting for a third season.

Advertisement

Damon Lindelof told Slash Film that season 2 was never meant to be the ending for the series. Lindelof said,

"I'll be honest with you, that idea - this could be the end - was never articulated. I think we want to design every season of The Leftovers as a novel, as opposed to a piece in a trilogy. After the first season ended, I really felt like that was it. I thought, 'Okay, we've now adapted Tom's novel, and we ended it the exact same way Tom's novel did. I kind of get the sense that Nora is there, holding the baby in her arms, and Laurie is probably going to leave the Guilty Remnant, even if that's not definitive, and, at the very least, she's reunited with Tom, and Kevin has saved Jill's life."

Season 3 will take place in Australia. Writers stated that it is not a random pick. Rumors said that the main character Kevin heard his father Kevin Sr. planning to move to the continent. Lindelof explained that "Australia is the end of the world geographically and our show is about the end-of-the-world emotionally".

"The Leftovers" Season 3 will return this April 2017 on HBO and Sky Atlantic at "the timeslot usually occupied by Game of Thrones".