Spoiler Alert: 'New Girl' Season 6 Episode 12

New Girl Season 6 Episode 12 is titled "The Cubicle". It is set to follow Jess' struggles to pay off Robby's huge medical bill. Cece on the other hand continues to struggle with her modeling agency and gets help from Schmidt and Winston.

Econo Times reported that the synopsis for episode 12 is "When Jess (Zooey Deschanel) insists on covering Robby's (Nelson Franklin) medical bill, she is stunned after finding out the total and goes to extremes to find a way to help pay. With Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston's (Lamorne Morris) help, Cece (Hannah Simone) attempts to get her new modeling agency off the ground (and out of the loft), but is discouraged when her first client is inspired to change career paths. Meanwhile, Reagan (Megan Fox) puts off reading Nick's (Jake Johnson) new novel."

As reported in Econo Times, Jess has good intentions for covering Robby's hospital bill but it put her in a horrible state after she learns that the bill was massive. As she tries to figure out a way to pay this bill, Jess will surely increase the audience' interest.

It can be recalled in New Girl Episode 15 which is titled "Raisin's Back" that Reagan moved from Seattle to be with Nick. According to the A. V. Club, Jess tried to mind her own business but still gets dragged in Reagan and Nick's drama. According to EW, Winston and Cece also mock Nick about his love for electronic dance music (EDM) and even tells him it is overrated and can be easily made. Winston even created music out of recorded clips of his roommates to show Nick it is indeed easy to make.

The new episode's trailer only show the gang having a good laugh at the dinner table as they press a big red button that says "Bull". An interesting large office cubicle set up beside the dining area can also be seen in the trailer.

New Girl Season 6 Episode 12 "The Cubicle" will air on January 10, 2017 on Fox.