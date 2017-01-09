Report: Most Of Coral Reefs Will Be Gone By Climate Change, Scientist Warns

A postcard written by Prince Harry as he visits Mangrove and coral restoration projects on Grand Anse Beach.(Photo : Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

The effect of Climate change has a long-lasting impact on the health of the ocean's coral reefs. A new study has found, around 99 percent of world's coral reefs will be destroyed within the next century.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the world coral reefs will turn to bleaching by 2050 meaning devastation for the unique and balanced ecosystem as many other creatures depend on the habitat to thrive. That is the grave threat to human beings as well.

The study report finds that the worst bleaching will occur in coral reefs closer to the equator and extend to more than 75 percent of the reefs before 2070.

The coral bleaching is happened due to the rising temperatures of the water. As a result of temperature the coral released the algae living in their tissues causing them to turn white and leaving and that makes vulnerable to disease and death.

Coral bleaching is caused by excessive heat. Nature has reported that annual bleaching of coral is a death sentence for reef ecosystems, which needs a minimum five years to recover.

Around the worlds, all depths of ocean water 800 species of reef-building corals are in there. Shallow tropical reefs in the Indian and Specific Ocean have the greatest number of species. The reefs are found in tropical and semitropical water within 30 degrees of the Equator.

Erik Solheim, head of UN Environment reported, "Strong human-environment interaction is important if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emission"

However, in 2015 all of the nations have reached a final decision in Paris about the grave threat of climate change on the coral reef. But the scientist has warned that much greater emissions reduction are required to prevent the great majority of coral reef from severe bleaching conditions annually within the century.

The detail of the study report was published in the journal Nature. The report stated that urgent action needs to be taken to drive down greenhouse gasses.

