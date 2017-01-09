6 Stirring Movie Sequels To Look Forward To In 2017

By the time March 3 arrives in 2017 we would have seen six exciting movie sequels being released.

As per a report in Movieweb, the first of the remarkable movie sequels to hit the theatres on Jan. 20 is "XXX: The Return of Xander Cage." The movie sees the return of Vin Diesel and Samuel L Jackson. This movie also marks the debut of Indian star Deepika Padukone.

Soon after, on Jan. 27, "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" will be releasing. This is probably last of the series on video games and again, probably the last chance to watch Milla Jovovich battle with monsters and zombies.

On the second Friday of February in 2017, "T2: Trainspotting 2" will hit the screens. This will be Danny Boyle's adaptation of Porno, the follow up novel to Trainspotting. In the spirit of sequels, Boyle is bringing back the main cast in the movie sequel.

Keanu Reeves will be back in action in the movie sequel "John Wick: Chapter 2," as per a report published in Movie Insider. This movie must be one of the quickest sequels ever, considering that "John Wick" was released in 2014. The release of the movie is clashing with the release of the movie sequel to "Trainspotting."

"Fifty Shades Darker" is a movie sequel in the Fifty Shades series. The earlier movie released in 2015 was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, while this sequel is being directed by James Foley. Kim Bassinger's fans will be able to see her as Elena Lincoln in the sequel. The movie releases on Feb. 10, 2017.

Hugh Jackman will return in "Logan," the movie sequel to "The Wolverine." The movie sequel as well as the earlier movie were both directed by James Mangold. The Marvel Comic's character is bound to enthrall fans when the movie opens on March 3, 2017.

The first two months of 2017 promises to be an interesting period for movies as these movie sequels hit the screens. Though we are talking of sequels we will be seeing Indian superstar Deepika Padukone for the first time in a Hollywood movie, and that too with Vin Diesel.