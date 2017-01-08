Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Here Are The 5 Most Anticipated Movie Sequels In 2017

John Wick: Chapter 2

2017 is the year of sequels, as Hollywood has been working and making an awful lot of follow up movies on every idea that works on the silver screen. While the idea of sequels is nothing new to people, that mentality has turned into a thriving business. Though some of the sequels are totally disappointing after getting to wait a long time just to watch or just simply getting to see a new movie from their favorite franchise in every other year is nice.

This year 2017 has an insane number of sequels that is set to debut in theaters. So here are the 5 most anticipated movie sequel this year.

"xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" will be in theaters on January 20, 2017. It is almost 15 years since the original xXx was released and everyone looked forward to this film as Vin Diesel is set to star in. Fans are expecting him to bring his A-game as the dangerous, dirty, tattooed, and criminal-turned-spy character. As per the report of Movieweb, fans are getting a proper sequel which is terrible and awesome at the same time and Samuel L. Jackson is set to comeback.

"Underworld: Blood Wars" is already out in theaters yesterday, January 6, 2017. It is the fifth installment in the popular vampire franchise wherein Kate Beckinsale returning as the deadly Selene to make a battle with the vicious Lycan warriors and to her fellow vampires. According to the report of CinemaBlend, the franchise has developed a huge fan base following over the course of the last decade, fans expected that the Blood Wards can deliver all of the actions that fans are waiting for years.

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" is set to released in theaters on January 27, 2017. The Resident Evil franchise is finally coming to an end with its final chapter, and Alice returns to the Hive to face again Alexander Isaacs, The Red Queens, and an army of undead freaks. Fans are expecting that Paul W.S and Milla Jovovich will send the series out with a bang!

"John Wick: Chapter 2" is expected to come out in theaters on February 10. Fans can't wait for the sequel of the unexpected hit movie that came out of nowhere in 2014. Reports claimed that this movie is Keanu Reeves best after "The Matrix."

"Fast 8" the longtime franchise sequel of the Fast & Furious and is expected to hit the theaters on April 14, 2017. Fans can't get over with the action franchise of all time even after the seven entries in the series. Vin Diesel and the rest of the gang is set to return, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also on board  to add some great female presence into the cast.

 

 

 

