Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Will Be Out In The Market Next Month! Cost May Reach Up To A Whooping $5,500 [Report]

As the cloud storage reigns, the USB Flash drive is now becoming less important into people's lives nowadays. Flash drive can be very useful as it can empower to store people's data locally without needing to use the internet connection to access things like the movies, photos, etc. Now, Kingston has developed a new and very useful 2TB (Terabyte) flash drive and people can carry around their entire digital life, right in their pocket.

That is right, just recently, the Kingston announces another a whole new flash drive device that will make people get excited again about the flash drive. After Kingston debuted the 1 TB Data Traveler HyperX Predator USB 3.0 last year, Kingston upgraded with the new Data Traveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte. Kingston created and will soon unleash a 2 TB pocket flash drive, Beta News has reported.

The Kingston Data Traveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte is similar to USB 3.0 flash drive with the capacity of up to two terabytes with just the use of USB 3.1 interface. This new device is now considered as the world's largest capacity USB flash drive as of the moment. As per the report of

PC World, the new flash drive is a monster.

Advertisement

Kingston released the specifications. It has 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, it has a speed of USB 3.1 Gen.1 (USB 3.0). Its Dimensions has 72 mm x 26.94 mm x 21mm, the operating temperature is in between -25°C to 60°C. A 5-year warranty with free technical support and the device is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Chrome OS, Linux v.2.6.x+, and Mac OS v.10.9.x+.

According to Kingston, the power users has the ability to store huge amounts of data, this includes up to 70hrs of 4k video on a single 2 TB device. It offers a superior quality and its compact size gives the users an easily portable solution to transfer and store their high quality/capacity files.

Starting next month, Kingston will start distributing and selling their monster USB flash drive into the market. And reports suggest that the cost of the 2 TB may reach up to $5,500. The price is still rumored though but it isn't possible because of the sheer novelty of the product.