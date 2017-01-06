Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:21 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Will Be Out In The Market Next Month! Cost May Reach Up To A Whooping $5,500 [Report]

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 05:56 AM EST
Kingston 2TB USB

Kingston 2TB USB(Photo : Youtube/Ondrej Macko)

As the cloud storage reigns, the USB Flash drive is now becoming less important into people's lives nowadays. Flash drive can be very useful as it can empower to store people's data locally without needing to use the internet connection to access things like the movies, photos, etc. Now, Kingston has developed a new and very useful 2TB (Terabyte) flash drive and people can carry around their entire digital life, right in their pocket.

That is right, just recently, the Kingston announces another a whole new flash drive device that will make people get excited again about the flash drive. After Kingston debuted the 1 TB Data Traveler HyperX Predator USB 3.0 last year, Kingston upgraded with the new Data Traveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte. Kingston created and will soon unleash a 2 TB pocket flash drive, Beta News has reported.

The Kingston Data Traveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte is similar to USB 3.0 flash drive with the capacity of up to two terabytes with just the use of USB 3.1 interface. This new device is now considered as the world's largest capacity USB flash drive as of the moment. As per the report of
PC World, the new flash drive is a monster.

Kingston released the specifications. It has 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, it has a speed of USB 3.1 Gen.1 (USB 3.0). Its Dimensions has 72 mm x 26.94 mm x 21mm, the operating temperature is in between -25°C to 60°C. A 5-year warranty with free technical support and the device is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Chrome OS, Linux v.2.6.x+, and Mac OS v.10.9.x+.

According to Kingston, the power users has the ability to store huge amounts of data, this includes up to 70hrs of 4k video on a single 2 TB device. It offers a superior quality and its compact size gives the users an easily portable solution to transfer and store their high quality/capacity files.

Starting next month, Kingston will start distributing and selling their monster USB flash drive into the market. And reports suggest that the cost of the 2 TB may reach up to $5,500. The price is still rumored though but it isn't possible because of the sheer novelty of the product. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Demi Lovato's New Year, New Romance; Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos Are Heating Up The Old Flame Again; Calls It Quits With Luke Rockhold

TCL's BlackBerry Mercury Phablet Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor; It Still Has Full Qwerty Keyboard

Meizu Joined Xiaomi, ZTE, Huawei, and Gionee Signing A Licensing Deal With Qualcomm And End Patent Spat

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update "Redstone2" Moved The Release Date From March To April Due To Company's Target

'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers & Update: Dean In Serious Trouble Forgetting Sam & Himself; EP Revealed The Government Captured The Winchester Brothers

Tags2 TB Flash Drive, Kingston, Kingston DataTraveler, Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate Generation 2TB

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Deacon to make an album with rayna Nashville season 5 premiere episode

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Regardless of the possibility that easygoing fans don't grasp Millsap's work, fans can wager that rival GMs, mentors, and rivals see exactly how great he is on the court.
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC
MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey
James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension
WrestleMania 25

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino [VIDEO]
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics