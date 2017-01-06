'Nashville' Premiere Episode Recap: Deacon Agrees To Make A Concept Album With Rayna Again;

Connie Britton ended the rumors circulating for a long time now that she is going to leave and left the "Nashville" family. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress stated on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she would not leave the series and slammed rumor reports pertaining to her departure on the upcoming fifth season of the show.

A report from TV Line, suggest that it has been confirmed that Connie Britton is eyeing to make an exit in the drama in its upcoming fifth season on CMT network. Speculations arise when Britton's character, Rayna James, appeared in only just 10 out of its 22 episodes. But the reports further stated that it is still unclear how the producers and writers gonna vanished her character off the show.

Last Wednesday, Britton visited the popular Ellen DeGeneres show and stated that she is still in for the duration of the fifth season of the show after ABC's unexpected cancellation of the 4-year run on the network. Now, "Nashville" has a new home on CMT network and on January 5th, Thursday is the premiere episode of the fifth season of the series.

As per the report of Us Weekly, the two-hour episode was totally an action packed. Here are the best three moments in the premiere episode. First, Avery stays always by Juliette's side over and over, Juliette did not expect that Avery would be on her side after all the situation and sufferings she's been through and after the plane crash. Avery just holds Juliette's arms and remained by her side.

Second, is when Rayna Losses herself in Silicon Valley and right in time, Deacon comes to find her. Rayna headed to Silicon Valley to perform at a charity event that was held by millennial tech guru that has turned into a billionaire. Right after the event, Rayna called Deacon and told him that she couldn't get to fly back home after she had a panic attack.

Deacon shows up surprisingly at Rayna's hotel and tries to help her get on her flight. But she ended up telling him the truth - that she needs to drive back alone and try to find herself again. Third is when Deacon agrees to make a concept album with Rayna again. At the first Rayna's introduction of the concept, Deacon disagrees ranting that he didn't have a control over his life.

He's been living in Rayna's control. After she thinks about the Deacon's statement, she was sorry for pressing him hard, Deacon then agrees to make a concept album with Rayna.