SPOILER ALERT: Marvel’s Agents of Shield Season 4 Episode 9 “Broken Promises”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 returns this January with episode 9 titled "Broken Promises". The show's return will revolve around Aida. It was reported that Aida upgraded herself and looks more powerful than before.

Comic Book Movie reported that the episode's promo revealed that Aida is going to look for the Darkhold book with the selfish desire to gain more power. The episode's promo also revealed that S.H.I.E.L.D. will pay the price for creating the life model decoy.

The series ended with Episode 8 for its midseason finale. It can be recalled that Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) has sacrificed himself to defeat his crazy uncle Eli Morrow (José Zúñiga). Ghost Rider took Eli with him to the demon core in another dimension. Enthusiasts are asking if that's the last of Ghost Rider they have seen but it is still unsure because there was no dead body in Ghost Rider and Eli's scene and no dead body means no death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gabriel Luna stated, "Agent Phil Coulson comes in and drops knowledge like a clumsy librarian, as he tends to do, and lifts her (Daisy) spirits and says to her, 'I don't think this is the last we'll see of him (Ghost Rider),'".

In Entertainment Weekly report, the series might not be renewed for a fifth season because it will give way to a new series titled "The Inhumans". The show was also reported to have "relatively" low ratings.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with the second half of season 4 episode 9 on January 10 at 10 pm EST on ABC. The series also airs a digital spin-off titled "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot" which started last December 13, 2016. The episodes last from 3 to 6 minutes and is available on ABC.go.com, Marvel.com and ABC's mobile app.