Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:39 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Supernatural' Gets Renewed For Season 13; Six Other Shows Including The DC Superhero Linup Soon Follow

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 08:00 PM EST
Actors Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki attend the CW's Fan Party to Celebrate the 200th episode of 'Supernatural' on November 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Actors Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki attend the CW's Fan Party to Celebrate the 200th episode of 'Supernatural' on November 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/ Alberto E. Rodriguez)

The CW Network announced renewals of seven of its primetime series for 2017-2018 season. Fans are excited to find their favorite fantasy horror series "Supernatural" as one of them, returning for the thirteenth season.

With the renewal "Supernatural" bagged the bragging rights to say it is the longest running show in CW till date. Previously "Seventh Heaven" held this honour after running for 11 seasons.

According to Los Angeles Times, along with "Supernatural", CW also renewed their entire DC superhero lineup. These include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Moreover, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin will also be returning for their respective next seasons.

Gina Rodriguez from Jane the Virgin was nominated for the category of Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy recently.

"Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas," Entertainment Weekly quoted CW President Mark Pedowitz saying.

Pedowitz further added that with the early renewal announcement, these seven series can now prepare for the upcoming season. The ample time will provide the producers to come up with a solid base for their next season of the series.

CW has not yet disclosed the fate of the rest of its shows. Series like the "The Originals", "The 100" and "iZombie" are all under discussions about their continuation.

Talking about "The Originals" Pedowitz stated that he and creator Julie Plec has discussed the series and its future. Since it hasn't yet premiered there is still time for a renewal decision to make.

Pedowitz said that further development plans will be done in May. He said that he is a fan of Julie and hopes the "The Originals" gets renewed. However, everything depends on the show's ratings and performance.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers & Update: Dean In Serious Trouble Forgetting Sam & Himself; EP Revealed The Government Captured The Winchester Brothers

What to Expect in Supernatural Season 12 Episode 9 'First Blood'? Prison Breakout Expected To Happen

‘Grimm’ Season 6 News & Updates: Casts bid goodbye; Social media promotion kicks-off with character quiz

Supernatural Season 12 Update: British Men of Letters to feature heavily in second half

'Supernatural' Latest News, Update & Spoilers: 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell To Join the Series For A Possible Crossover?

TagsSupernatural, Supernatural Season 13, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, mark pedowitz, The Originals, The 100, iZombie, Julie Plec

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Thor: Ragnarok movie Thor: Ragnarok news

Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India

The famous bull taming festival in India 'Jalliikattu' has been in debate ever since the Supreme Court banned the sport. The people of Tamil Nadu are against the ban as they believe it is their cultural identity.
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics