'Supernatural' Gets Renewed For Season 13; Six Other Shows Including The DC Superhero Linup Soon Follow

Actors Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki attend the CW's Fan Party to Celebrate the 200th episode of 'Supernatural' on November 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/ Alberto E. Rodriguez)

The CW Network announced renewals of seven of its primetime series for 2017-2018 season. Fans are excited to find their favorite fantasy horror series "Supernatural" as one of them, returning for the thirteenth season.

With the renewal "Supernatural" bagged the bragging rights to say it is the longest running show in CW till date. Previously "Seventh Heaven" held this honour after running for 11 seasons.

According to Los Angeles Times, along with "Supernatural", CW also renewed their entire DC superhero lineup. These include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Moreover, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin will also be returning for their respective next seasons.

Advertisement

Gina Rodriguez from Jane the Virgin was nominated for the category of Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy recently.

"Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas," Entertainment Weekly quoted CW President Mark Pedowitz saying.

Pedowitz further added that with the early renewal announcement, these seven series can now prepare for the upcoming season. The ample time will provide the producers to come up with a solid base for their next season of the series.

CW has not yet disclosed the fate of the rest of its shows. Series like the "The Originals", "The 100" and "iZombie" are all under discussions about their continuation.

Talking about "The Originals" Pedowitz stated that he and creator Julie Plec has discussed the series and its future. Since it hasn't yet premiered there is still time for a renewal decision to make.

Pedowitz said that further development plans will be done in May. He said that he is a fan of Julie and hopes the "The Originals" gets renewed. However, everything depends on the show's ratings and performance.