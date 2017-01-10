'Resident Evil 7' News & Update: Capcom Says Game is Scariest, Most Difficult of All Titles

Horror fans will be delighted to know that "Resident Evil 7" is considered to be the scariest title with the most challenging difficulty out of all the games in the franchise. Capcom has revealed that for the upcoming game, they have returned to the roots of the franchise by making it less of an action game and injected more horror elements.

"Resident Evil 7" Going Back to Horror Roots

Any "Resident Evil" fan will know that the earlier titles of the franchise were focused on the horror aspects of the game instead of the shooting and survival portion. Hajime Horiuchi from Capcom confirmed in an interview with a magazine that they have upped the ante in terms of giving "Resident Evil 7" a scarier gameplay not unlike its earlier titles.

The more recent "Resident Evil" games have been more reliant on action sequences and chases rather than the makings of a horror story that the franchise was initially known for. "Resident Evil 7" trailers and demo have revealed that Capcom did indeed return the upcoming game to its horror roots as Horiuchi shares that facing off with enemy zombies will give players "anxiety," Attack of the Fanboy notes.

"Resident Evil 7" Release Date and Hype

The hype for the newest game continues to grow bigger as "Resident Evil 7" is expected to be released later this month on January 24 for PlayStation 4. PS VR, Xbox One and PC, The Mirror reports. A demo version of the game entitled "Kitchen" was released last year for the PlayStation VR and has given players a glimpse of the game's gameplay. However, it has been revealed that the events in the teaser may not be in the final game.

