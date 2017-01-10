Prince Hoarded 67 Gold Bars Worth More Than $800,000; Singer’s Music Likely To Be Available On Apple Music And Spotify

Musician Prince arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Carlo Allegri)

Iconic singer-songwriter Prince untimely demise last April left the fans with deep ache in their hearts. But it seems like even after almost a year, he is making headlines.

According to Vanity Fair, an inventory of the singer's estate was recently released by the Carver County District Court. Shocking everyone, it was revealed that the "Purple Reign" icon has worth eight hundred thousand in gold bars in his property when he died.

Apparently, 67 gold bars weighing 10 oz. each were found in his possession. They are calculated to be worth $836,166.70.

As per Star Tribune, apart from the gold, Prince also left several properties in Carver and Hennepin counties, whose estimated total value stands at $25.4 million. Moreover, $6 million held in his four companies, NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing, LotusFlow3r and Paisley Park Enterprises Inc.

Furthermore, there is about $110,000 in four bank accounts, other unclaimed property, capital credits and cash. There are still possessions which are not valued yet.

Things like Prince's musical instruments, household furnishings, jewelry collection, a 2006 Bentley and iconic motorcycles, the Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge are yet to be estimated. There are also Prince's trademarks and copyrights whose value is unclear.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 due to the overdose of painkiller fentanyl. According to Bloomberg, Prince's several iconic songs is unavailable on famous streaming outlets such as Apple Music and Spotify.

A source stated that the singer's estate is now making a deal to have his famous songs like Purple Rain and When Doves Cry available through major streaming services. The estate is hoping to finalize such deals before the Grammy awards, scheduled to take place in February.

It is still debatable as who will inherit Prince's property since he did not leave any will. But many are expecting that it will be divided between Prince's sister Tyka Nelson and five half-siblings, but nothing is finalized yet about heirs.